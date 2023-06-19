Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Declines By 12.8%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Asante Gold stock opened at C$1.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.22. Asante Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.62.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

