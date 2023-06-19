Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 743,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,059.0 days.
Ascletis Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCLF opened at $0.19 on Monday. Ascletis Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
About Ascletis Pharma
