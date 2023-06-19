Short Interest in Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Increases By 13.1%

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,038,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 2,686,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.5 days.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.25. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Africa Oil

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Africa Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production associated with oil and gas assets. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. Its portfolio of exploration assets includes Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone (AGC).

