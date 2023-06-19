Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in May

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 654,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 318.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ANFGF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.52) to GBX 1,390 ($17.39) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.52) to GBX 1,450 ($18.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,230 ($15.39) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,148.96.

Antofagasta Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

