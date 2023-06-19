Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £287.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 718 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £287.20 ($359.36).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Ben Thompson acquired 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 850 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £306 ($382.88).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 710 ($8.88) on Monday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,042.96 ($13.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 754.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 652.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The firm has a market cap of £405.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3,227.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 12,727.27%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

