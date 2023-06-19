StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

THM stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

