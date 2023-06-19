Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF) Price Target Increased to C$0.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Reunion Gold Stock Performance
Reunion Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Reunion Gold has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.
Reunion Gold Company Profile
