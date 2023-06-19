Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF) Price Target Increased to C$0.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Reunion Gold (OTC:RGDFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Reunion Gold Stock Performance

Reunion Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Reunion Gold has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

