Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Endesa Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Endesa stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.
Endesa Company Profile
