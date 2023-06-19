Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Endesa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

