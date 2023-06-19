Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.60.

Aritzia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

