Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$123.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$110.40.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$87.10 and a 1 year high of C$112.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$106.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

