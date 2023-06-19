CIBC Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

AGF Management Stock Performance

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.82. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$5.63 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$494.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

