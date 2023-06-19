TD Securities Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$1.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.65.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ACB opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.08. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
