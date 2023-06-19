Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT at $32.60

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $7,552,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $7,552,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,501,060 shares of company stock worth $134,393,318. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Flywire by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Flywire by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

