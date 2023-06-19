Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT at $32.60

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Insider Transactions at Flywire
In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $7,552,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $7,552,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,489.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,501,060 shares of company stock worth $134,393,318. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Flywire Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.