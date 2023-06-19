Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 623.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 623.44 ($7.80).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 676 ($8.46) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.13) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.88) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.01) to GBX 740 ($9.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.94) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO opened at GBX 639.20 ($8.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,810.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 629.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 562.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 658.40 ($8.24).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.01), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,204,360.36). Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

