Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $153.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $199.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $199.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,586,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,197,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

