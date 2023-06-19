Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) PT at C$25.13

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSK. National Bankshares reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

TSE:PSK opened at C$23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9497772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

