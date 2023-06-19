Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target at $34.95

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.09. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after buying an additional 296,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

