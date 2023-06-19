Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $58.08

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

