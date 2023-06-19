Analysts Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $205.63

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

CDW Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.80.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About CDW

(Get Rating

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.