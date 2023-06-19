Analysts Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $205.63

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.63.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at CDW
In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW
CDW Stock Performance
CDW stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.80.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.
About CDW
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
