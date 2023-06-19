Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $49.78

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Parsons stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Parsons has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Parsons by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

