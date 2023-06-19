H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $60.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in H World Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in H World Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in H World Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Trading Down 2.9 %

H World Group stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. H World Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.91 and a beta of 0.99.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

