Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 558.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 558.20 ($6.98).

A number of research firms recently commented on RDW. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.51) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.06) to GBX 650 ($8.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 440 ($5.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($24,786.54). Insiders own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

LON RDW opened at GBX 471.80 ($5.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 493.01. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.38).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

