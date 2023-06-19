Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $7.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

GOSS opened at $1.44 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,990 shares in the company, valued at $128,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,990 shares in the company, valued at $128,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,322.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

