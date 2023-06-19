Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$82.36

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$82.36.

CCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE CCA opened at C$67.45 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$60.00 and a 52-week high of C$93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.61.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.08. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of C$736.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.8376963 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total transaction of C$2,642,825.03. Corporate insiders own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.