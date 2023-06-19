Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Target Price at $2.24

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 172.11% and a negative net margin of 379.35%. The company had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $140,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,328 shares of company stock worth $443,607. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

