FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $8.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get FIGS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,930 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FIGS

(Get Rating

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.