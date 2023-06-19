Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Target Price at C$92.00

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.60.
NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Nutrien Price Performance
Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$79.12 on Friday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$70.69 and a twelve month high of C$132.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.10. The stock has a market cap of C$39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.65%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.