Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Target Price at C$92.00

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.60.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$79.12 on Friday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$70.69 and a twelve month high of C$132.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.10. The stock has a market cap of C$39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C($0.58). The business had revenue of C$8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.03 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 19.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.8644068 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

