Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $5.50

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Affimed by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.53. Affimed has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.40.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

