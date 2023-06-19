Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Declines By 13.7%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ANDHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
ANDHF stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.