Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Declines By 13.7%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

ANDHF stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

