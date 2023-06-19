Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Update

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,015,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 3,441,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMFPF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.