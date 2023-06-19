Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,900 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 839,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Amarantus BioScience Price Performance
Shares of Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Amarantus BioScience has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Amarantus BioScience
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarantus BioScience (AMBS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Amarantus BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarantus BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.