Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,900 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 839,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Amarantus BioScience Price Performance

Shares of Amarantus BioScience stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Amarantus BioScience has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing therapeutic products with the potential for orphan drug designation in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology and regenerative medicine, and diagnostics in neurology. It focuses on acquiring product and technology rights, raising capital, and performing research and development.

