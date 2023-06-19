Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,478,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 1,596,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.5 days.
Air Canada Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $17.92.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
