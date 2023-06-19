Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rises By 6.6%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $35.93 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

About L’Air Liquide

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4778 per share. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.34%.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.