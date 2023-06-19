Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,357,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 7,790,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 773.8 days.
Aroundtown Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.56.
Aroundtown Company Profile
