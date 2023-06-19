Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,357,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 7,790,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 773.8 days.

Aroundtown Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

