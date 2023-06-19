Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Algoma Central Trading Down 1.3 %
AGMJF opened at $11.35 on Monday. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.
About Algoma Central
Featured Articles
