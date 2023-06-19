Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 563.7 days.

Aixtron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $33.19 on Monday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIXXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.