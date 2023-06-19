NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.22 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

