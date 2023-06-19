Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $4.19 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
