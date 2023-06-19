Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $4.19 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Taitron Components worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

