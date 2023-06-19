TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TESS. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.93. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,097 shares of company stock worth $450,099 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

