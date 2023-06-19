StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $87.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

