PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PDC Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

