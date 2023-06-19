StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sinclair from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $879.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Sinclair has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Quarry LP increased its position in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 27.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

