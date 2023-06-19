Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,578.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,470. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.