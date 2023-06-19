National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.