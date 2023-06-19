OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $2.89 on Friday. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

