OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $2.89 on Friday. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
