StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

