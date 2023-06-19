StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.01 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

