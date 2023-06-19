Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
