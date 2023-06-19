Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $5,868,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

