StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.11 and a beta of 0.86. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,489 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

