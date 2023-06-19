UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.65 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

